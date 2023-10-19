POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [NASDAQ: PNT] closed the trading session at $12.89 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.60, while the highest price level was $13.025. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Lilly to Acquire POINT Biopharma to Expand Oncology Capabilities into Next-Generation Radioligand Therapies.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire POINT, a radiopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies in development for the treatment of cancer. Radioligand therapy can enable the precise targeting of cancer by linking a radioisotope to a targeting molecule that delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, enabling significant anti-tumor efficacy while limiting the impact to healthy tissue.

POINT’s lead programs are in late-phase development. PNT20021 is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy in development for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after progression on hormonal treatment. Topline data from this study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. PNT20031 is a somatostatin receptor (SSTR) targeted radioligand therapy in development for the treatment of patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). Beyond the late-stage clinical pipeline, POINT has several additional programs in earlier stages of clinical and preclinical development. Additionally, POINT operates a 180,000-square-foot radiopharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Indianapolis, as well as a radiopharmaceutical research and development center in Toronto. These facilities will be utilized alongside POINT’s extensive network of supply chain partners for sourcing radioisotopes and their precursors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.82 percent and weekly performance of 4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 78.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PNT reached to a volume of 3955347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.51.

PNT stock trade performance evaluation

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, PNT shares gained by 78.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.45 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.51 and a Current Ratio set at 10.51.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.