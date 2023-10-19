Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Revenue clocked in at $724.73 million, down -0.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PGY] price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Pagaya, National Bankers Association, Oportun and TransUnion at Money20/20: Data for Good: Bettering the Economy Through Financial Inclusion.

Thought leaders to cover innovative uses of technology, product and data solutions that enable more equitable access to credit for consumers too often excluded from the lending ecosystem.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Pagaya Co-founder and CEO Gal Krubiner, National Bankers Association President and CEO Nicole Elam, Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez and TransUnion SVP and head of consumer lending Liz Pagel will speak on stage at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 24 at 11:15 a.m. local time. A staggering 42% of US consumers who apply for a financial product are denied or not extended as much credit as they would like. The panel will tackle how data and technology are facilitating a new wave of financial inclusion, enabling millions of individuals to access financial services that were previously unavailable to them.

A sum of 3831049 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.08M shares. Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year PGY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.85. The average equity rating for PGY stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

PGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8485, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pagaya Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.