Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] Is Currently -6.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Northern Trust Corp. [NASDAQ: NTRS] loss -6.61% or -4.67 points to close at $65.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4735136 shares. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Northern Trust Corporation has released its third quarter 2023 financial results. Results can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations as well as on the corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 18, 2023, which is available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

It opened the trading session at $69.15, the shares rose to $70.095 and dropped to $64.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTRS points out that the company has recorded -24.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, NTRS reached to a volume of 4735136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $115.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corp. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74.

Trading performance analysis for NTRS stock

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, NTRS shares dropped by -6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.56, while it was recorded at 67.98 for the last single week of trading, and 80.69 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.71. Northern Trust Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.03.

Return on Total Capital for NTRS is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.42. Additionally, NTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,110 per employee.Northern Trust Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corp. go to 8.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Northern Trust Corp. [NTRS]

The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.