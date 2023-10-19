Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.51 at the close of the session, down -5.57%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Small Pharma Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement.

Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (“Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions and Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, are pleased to announce that Small Pharma has obtained a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Final Order”).

Cybin Inc stock is now 70.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYBN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.53 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.71, which means current price is +141.19% above from all time high which was touched on 09/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 2927988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.86. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4245, while it was recorded at 0.5582 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3894 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.