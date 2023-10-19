Market cap of MGM Resorts International [MGM] reaches 12.50B – now what?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that MGM Resorts International Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. MGM Resorts will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 7018423.

A sum of 5619475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.84M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $36.62 and dropped to a low of $35.51 until finishing in the latest session at $35.63.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.22. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.42, while it was recorded at 36.60 for the last single week of trading, and 42.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.