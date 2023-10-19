Market cap of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] reaches 1.11M – now what?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] price plunged by -14.79 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Connexa Announces Continued Growth for Tennis Ball Launcher.

Connexa Sports’ original portfolio product continues to be in high demand from global tennis players.

The Slinger Bag Tennis Launcher surpasses $40 million in cumulative revenues since launch in July 2020.

A sum of 8682916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 587.67K shares. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $1.351 until finishing in the latest session at $1.44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.20. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -81.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7090, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6989 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.30 and a Gross Margin at -30.23. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -254.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -363.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.68.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.05 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

