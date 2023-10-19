Market Analysts see Trimble Inc [TRMB] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Trimble Inc [NASDAQ: TRMB] traded at a high on 10/18/23, posting a 2.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.57. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Trimble Opens Two Technology Labs at The Ohio State University to Advance the Next Generation of Agriculture and Construction Talent.

Technology Labs Will Help the Next Generation of Talent Gain Hands-on Experience with the Latest Technologies in Agriculture and Construction.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and The Ohio State University have announced the opening of two state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Labs for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University. Both of the multidisciplinary labs will enhance the university’s hands-on learning, teaching, research and outreach activities in food and agricultural engineering, as well as construction management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2827213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trimble Inc stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for TRMB stock reached $12.81 billion, with 248.32 million shares outstanding and 247.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TRMB reached a trading volume of 2827213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trimble Inc [TRMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Trimble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has TRMB stock performed recently?

Trimble Inc [TRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, TRMB shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Trimble Inc [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.33, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.73 for the last 200 days.

Trimble Inc [TRMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +56.01. Trimble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TRMB is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trimble Inc [TRMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.99. Additionally, TRMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trimble Inc [TRMB] managed to generate an average of $38,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Trimble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc [TRMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trimble Inc [TRMB]

There are 3 key funds with the largest holdings in Trimble Inc [TRMB]