Market Analysts see Progressive Corp. [PGR] gaining to $158. Time to buy?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] traded at a high on 10/18/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $159.18. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM that Progressive Reports September 2023 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2023 and the third quarter of 2023:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2859372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progressive Corp. stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for PGR stock reached $93.17 billion, with 584.90 million shares outstanding and 583.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 2859372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progressive Corp. [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $112.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

Progressive Corp. [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.04 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.39, while it was recorded at 154.68 for the last single week of trading, and 135.28 for the last 200 days.

Progressive Corp. [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progressive Corp. [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80. Progressive Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now -5.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.06. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progressive Corp. [PGR] managed to generate an average of $13,103 per employee.Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 25.70%.

Insider trade positions for Progressive Corp. [PGR]

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.