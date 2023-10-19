Market Analysts see Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: EDR] loss -2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $18.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM that TKO to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc represents 290.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.53 billion with the latest information. EDR stock price has been found in the range of $18.12 to $18.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 2912015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by -18.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.72 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc go to 25.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]

The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.