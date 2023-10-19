Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] moved down -15.52: Why It’s Important

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] price plunged by -15.52 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Visits Li-Cycle’s Battery Recycling Facility in Ontario.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, tour facility to see Li-Cycle’s patented Spoke recycling technology in action.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, was pleased to host Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, yesterday at the Company’s lithium-ion battery recycling facility located in Kingston, Ontario.

A sum of 5232379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares reached a high of $2.88 and dropped to a low of $2.42 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

The one-year LICY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.69. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.22. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -40.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.60 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.77 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.