Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Stock trading around $32.75 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $32.75 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.58, while the highest price level was $33.25. The company report on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Li Auto Inc. September 2023 Delivery Update.

“Driven by the ever-increasing market demand, we made numerous historic breakthroughs in September, achieving record-high weekly and monthly sales performance as well as a new high in order intake with over 40,000 orders received in a single month. Meanwhile, monthly deliveries for each of our three Li L series models exceeded 10,000 vehicles for the second consecutive month,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “As China’s first emerging new energy automaker to reach the milestone of 500,000 cumulative deliveries, Li Auto is capturing an increasing market share in the RMB200,000 and higher NEV market, ranking among the top two best-selling NEV brands in this price segment in China. We also have topped the sales chart of SUVs priced above RMB300,000 in China for six straight months. Additionally, as part of our efforts to enhance our Li L series to better serve family users, we completed the roll-out of OTA version 4.6 in September, comprising 25 new features and 10 optimizations. Lastly, we made major progress in developing our energy replenishment network, with construction of over 100 super charging stations along highways nationwide completed as of September 30.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.54 percent and weekly performance of -7.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, LI reached to a volume of 3324285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $36.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.10, while it was recorded at 33.69 for the last single week of trading, and 30.70 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Institutional Ownership

