Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $148.04 billion, down -0.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Kroger’s Halloween Store is the One-Stop Shop for a Frighteningly Fresh Holiday.

Scary-good deals on candy, cosmetics and more.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared Halloween deals and scary season inspiration sure to haunt customers all month long. From variety candy bags to pumpkins and wicked cosmetics, Kroger is the one-stop shop for all the Halloween essentials.

A sum of 4177580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Kroger Co. shares reached a high of $44.90 and dropped to a low of $44.21 until finishing in the latest session at $44.23.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $51.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 44.29 for the last single week of trading, and 46.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.27. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.