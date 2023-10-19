Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] Stock trading around $59.99 per share: What’s Next?

Iron Mountain Inc. [NYSE: IRM] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.99. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Iron Mountain Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before market hours on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings” prior to the call on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3342061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iron Mountain Inc. stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for IRM stock reached $17.51 billion, with 290.83 million shares outstanding and 289.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 3342061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $68.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has IRM stock performed recently?

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.01, while it was recorded at 60.83 for the last single week of trading, and 56.33 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Iron Mountain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.91.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,087.73. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,028.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] managed to generate an average of $21,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Inc. go to 5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]

The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.