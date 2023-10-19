Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] moved down -4.12: Why It’s Important

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [NASDAQ: IBKR] closed the trading session at $82.89 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.22, while the highest price level was $83.43. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Interactive Brokers Group Announces 3Q2023 Results.

GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.56, ADJUSTED1 EPS OF $1.55.

GAAP NET REVENUES OF $1,145 MILLION, ADJUSTED NET REVENUES OF $1,139 MILLION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.57 percent and weekly performance of -5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 972.89K shares, IBKR reached to a volume of 4105617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $106.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Brokers Group Inc is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 626.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.04.

IBKR stock trade performance evaluation

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, IBKR shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.96, while it was recorded at 85.17 for the last single week of trading, and 83.36 for the last 200 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.46 and a Gross Margin at +90.25. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for IBKR is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.55. Additionally, IBKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] managed to generate an average of $134,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc go to 18.60%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.