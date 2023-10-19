Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] fell -58.09% so far this year. What now?

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -9.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.30. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), plans to report its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. HST) that day.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian’s website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3454652 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. stands at 7.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for HA stock reached $222.01 million, with 51.45 million shares outstanding and 49.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HA reached a trading volume of 3454652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.73.

How has HA stock performed recently?

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.37. With this latest performance, HA shares dropped by -43.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.80 for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.24 and a Gross Margin at +3.25. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.09.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.63. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 602.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of -$33,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Insider trade positions for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. [HA]

The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.