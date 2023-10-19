Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] is -81.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GRTX] gained 34.51% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Galera Schedules Type A Meeting with FDA to Discuss Next Steps for Avasopasem.

“We look forward to further understanding the FDA’s review of our NDA for avasopasem and the data from our two randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We believe in avasopasem’s potential to bring meaningful benefit to patients with head and neck cancer suffering from severe oral mucositis. With clarity on the perspective of the FDA reviewers from the meeting and subsequent minutes, we hope to identify necessary steps to bring avasopasem to these patients.”.

Galera Therapeutics Inc represents 43.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.90 million with the latest information. GRTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.196 to $0.278.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 24746039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $0.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for GRTX stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.54. With this latest performance, GRTX shares gained by 32.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2488, while it was recorded at 0.2115 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9657 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -101.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 457.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 317.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,007,161 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc go to 34.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]

