Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] Revenue clocked in at $0.37 million, up 39.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: FUSN] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.38. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Life Science Industry Leaders Jeremy Bender, Teresa Bitetti and David Meek to its Board of Directors.

– Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, announced the appointment of Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., M.B.A., Teresa Bitetti, M.B.A., and David Meek to its Board of Directors, effective today.

“We are excited to welcome Jeremy, Teresa and David to Fusion’s Board of Directors, each bringing an exceptional breadth of experience and track record of success in oncology drug development, business development and commercialization. Their experiences introducing innovative therapies to cancer patients as leaders of top-tier oncology companies will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline, particularly our lead program FPI-2265, which is on track to be the first actinium-based PSMA targeted alpha therapy (TAT) to market,” said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. “Fusion is undergoing an exciting evolution to a later stage radiopharmaceutical company and with these appointments we are transforming our Board to maximize the value generation of our strategy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3319721 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 11.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.49%.

The market cap for FUSN stock reached $302.22 million, with 69.00 million shares outstanding and 47.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.39K shares, FUSN reached a trading volume of 3319721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUSN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 816.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

How has FUSN stock performed recently?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.67. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 69.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6025.60. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5996.71.

Return on Total Capital for FUSN is now -39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.81. Additionally, FUSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN] managed to generate an average of -$858,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.16 and a Current Ratio set at 12.16.

Insider trade positions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc [FUSN]

