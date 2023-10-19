For Royal Caribbean Group [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $137. What next?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] plunged by -$3.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $85.875 during the day while it closed the day at $82.83. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, October 26, 2023, to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean GroupRoyal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Royal Caribbean Group stock has also loss -7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has declined by -18.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.48% and gained 67.57% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $21.22 billion, with 255.24 million shares outstanding and 234.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4539979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $76.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.00 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.51, while it was recorded at 86.20 for the last single week of trading, and 82.04 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.