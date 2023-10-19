For Generation Bio Co [GBIO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Generation Bio Co [NASDAQ: GBIO] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.16 during the day while it closed the day at $2.41. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Generation Bio Announces Breakthrough in its Non-Viral Genetic Medicine Platform with Novel “Immune-Quiet” DNA.

NHP IL-6 profile.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

– Immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) is a novel variant of closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) that evades host innate immune detection in both mice and non-human primates (NHPs) with a systemic cytokine profile and tolerability comparable to mRNA.

Generation Bio Co stock has also loss -25.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GBIO stock has declined by -54.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.56% and lost -38.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GBIO stock reached $158.89 million, with 59.51 million shares outstanding and 48.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.53K shares, GBIO reached a trading volume of 3077499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generation Bio Co [GBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBIO shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Generation Bio Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generation Bio Co is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

GBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Generation Bio Co [GBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.85. With this latest performance, GBIO shares dropped by -40.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.79 for Generation Bio Co [GBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Generation Bio Co [GBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GBIO is now -32.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generation Bio Co [GBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.92. Additionally, GBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generation Bio Co [GBIO] managed to generate an average of -$910,927 per employee.Generation Bio Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.11 and a Current Ratio set at 12.11.

Generation Bio Co [GBIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GBIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.