Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [SVVC] moved up 37.56: Why It’s Important

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [NASDAQ: SVVC] closed the trading session at $0.25. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Plan to Seek Stockholder Approval to Withdraw BDC Election and Pursue Liquidation.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund” or “Firsthand”), a publicly-traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a plan to seek stockholder approval to withdraw the Fund’s election to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Board will also be seeking stockholder approval on a plan of liquidation of the Fund.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The Fund also announced today that it has suffered material setbacks on two of its largest holdings. The resulting valuation write-downs could reduce the asset value of the Fund to a level below the amount of the Fund’s accrued liabilities, most of which are fees payable to the Fund’s investment adviser, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. (“FCM”). The Board and FCM have agreed to take actions necessary to ensure that the Fund maintains a positive net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which may include FCM waiving certain accrued investment management fees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.96K shares, SVVC reached to a volume of 7144310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [SVVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16.

SVVC stock trade performance evaluation

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [SVVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, SVVC shares dropped by -43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.61 for Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [SVVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4444, while it was recorded at 0.2173 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7725 for the last 200 days.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. [SVVC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SVVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SVVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SVVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.