Evercore ISI slashes price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] – find out why.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNX] price plunged by -6.09 percent to reach at -$3.07. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer and President of Swift, and Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming transportation conferences:.

Baird Global Industrial Conference – Thursday, November 9, 2023Ritz Carlton, Chicago, ILAdam Miller, Chief Financial Officer and President of SwiftBrad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

A sum of 3146336 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $49.76 and dropped to a low of $47.16 until finishing in the latest session at $47.32.

The one-year KNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.81. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $62.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.78, while it was recorded at 48.61 for the last single week of trading, and 55.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

KNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc go to 4.30%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.