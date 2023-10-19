Evercore ISI lifts Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -4.98 percent to reach at -$3.27. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ingersoll Rand Completes Two Acquisitions to Enhance Capabilities in High-Growth Sustainable End Markets.

Demonstrates company’s commitment to capital allocation and achievement of a mid-teens return on invested capital (ROIC) by year three post-acquisition.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Fits strategically with Ingersoll Rand’s existing portfolio of mission-critical air compression technologies and technical support capabilities.

A sum of 3784856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares reached a high of $64.78 and dropped to a low of $62.28 until finishing in the latest session at $62.39.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.69. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.34, while it was recorded at 64.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll-Rand Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 12.19%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.