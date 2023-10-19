Enovix Corporation [ENVX] is -16.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] loss -4.67% on the last trading session, reaching $10.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Enovix to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023.

Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

Enovix Corporation represents 157.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. ENVX stock price has been found in the range of $10.255 to $10.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 3363054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1435.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -21.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.03 and a Current Ratio set at 11.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

