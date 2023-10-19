Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] Is Currently -0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] slipped around -0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.71 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 25, 2023.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the “Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock is now -6.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EW Stock saw the intraday high of $70.80 and lowest of $69.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.87, which means current price is +1.93% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 3312636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $96.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 60.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.91, while it was recorded at 70.40 for the last single week of trading, and 81.25 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.15.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 9.67%.

Insider trade positions for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]

