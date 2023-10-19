DZ Bank slashes price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] – find out why.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $261.34. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Palo Alto Networks Revolutionizes Cloud Security With Industry-First Integrated Code to Cloud Intelligence.

Prisma Cloud’s “Darwin” release simplifies cloud security and improves productivity and collaboration across code, infrastructure and runtime security for developers, operations and security teams .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2806692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $80.65 billion, with 308.30 million shares outstanding and 303.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 2806692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $277.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.42, while it was recorded at 260.92 for the last single week of trading, and 207.91 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 26.83%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.