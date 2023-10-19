Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $270

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] price plunged by -4.93 percent to reach at -$13.43. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Oct. 31.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release third-quarter 2023 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Teleconference and webcast access:A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with securities analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Listen-only presentations and supporting materials will be available before the webcast at investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations.

A sum of 4247792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Caterpillar Inc. shares reached a high of $269.00 and dropped to a low of $258.75 until finishing in the latest session at $259.22.

The one-year CAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.39. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $289.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.42, while it was recorded at 268.04 for the last single week of trading, and 246.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.76. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $61,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 10.35%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.