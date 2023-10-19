Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] – find out why.

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.20 during the day while it closed the day at $5.02. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer & Abu Dhabi Investment Office Announce Plan to Launch Archer’s All-Electric Air Taxi Service Across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Archer held a signing ceremony today at which they, along with other aviation industry leaders from across the region, including Falcon Aviation and GAL-AMMROC, will support the launch of Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across the UAE.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Archer and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) entered today into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets forth their plans to accomplish the following initiatives:.

Archer Aviation Inc stock has also loss -6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHR stock has inclined by 5.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 158.76% and gained 168.45% year-on date.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.28 billion, with 177.90 million shares outstanding and 150.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 3812547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.