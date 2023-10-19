Brookfield Corporation [BN] Is Currently -3.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] traded at a low on 10/18/23, posting a -3.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.04. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6205060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookfield Corporation stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for BN stock reached $52.51 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 6205060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $47.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.85.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.08, while it was recorded at 32.52 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 518.29. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] managed to generate an average of $13,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.