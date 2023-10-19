BofA Securities slashes price target on Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] – find out why.

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.90 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Luminar Achieves Critical Production Milestone for Volvo Cars Program.

Luminar successfully passes series production ‘Run at Rate’ test leading up to Volvo EX90 launch.

Luminar Technologies (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive company, today announced a significant achievement towards enabling the world’s safest and smartest vehicles. The company successfully passed its first major Run at Rate production test for Volvo Cars at its highly automated, high volume manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The successful completion of Run at Rate is a key requirement for automakers in advance of start of production (SOP), and the precursor to the launch of the Volvo EX90 featuring Luminar as standard on every vehicle.

Luminar Technologies Inc stock is now -21.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAZR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.09 and lowest of $3.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.55, which means current price is +1.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 5057069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.87.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$743,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.34 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.