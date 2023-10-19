Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] moved down -2.34: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] loss -2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $21.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM that HOTEL DEL CORONADO ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $160 MILLION RESTORATION AND REVITALIZATION OF HISTORIC VICTORIAN BUILDING.

Represents Final Phase of Blackstone Real Estate’s More Than $550 Million Investment in the Property.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced plans to restore and revitalize the hotel’s historic Victorian building with a more than $160 million investment, marking the next and final phase of Blackstone Real Estate’s more than $550 million development plan to preserve and enhance the National Historic Landmark property for the enjoyment of guests, visitors and the community alike. The upgrades will encompass all Victorian guestrooms, suites and event spaces such as the iconic Crown Room, with a targeted completion date of Spring 2025.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc represents 171.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. BXMT stock price has been found in the range of $21.055 to $21.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 2821123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11.

Trading performance analysis for BXMT stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.87, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 20.68 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.