Atreca Inc [BCEL] Revenue clocked in at $0.18 million, down -66.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Atreca Inc [NASDAQ: BCEL] gained 2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Atreca Announces Agreement to Terminate Lease and Departure of Chief Financial Officer Herb Cross.

“I’d like to thank Herb for his service to Atreca over the last five years. His experience and financial stewardship have been crucial to the management of Atreca’s operations since before our initial public offering, and we wish him luck in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Orwin. “The agreement to terminate our lease agreement dramatically reduces our ongoing operating expenses and helps to extend our cash runway through the first quarter of 2024. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been an excellent real estate partner for Atreca and we are extremely grateful for their willingness to help us to address this significant obligation, which will facilitate the Company’s evaluation of strategic transactions.”.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Atreca Inc represents 32.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.65 million with the latest information. BCEL stock price has been found in the range of $0.233 to $0.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BCEL reached a trading volume of 6326502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atreca Inc [BCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for BCEL stock

Atreca Inc [BCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, BCEL shares dropped by -23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Atreca Inc [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3547, while it was recorded at 0.3054 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9849 for the last 200 days.

Atreca Inc [BCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12665.58 and a Gross Margin at -819.61. Atreca Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12617.79.

Return on Total Capital for BCEL is now -65.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.47. Additionally, BCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,079,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Atreca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.49.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atreca Inc [BCEL]

The top three institutional holders of BCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.