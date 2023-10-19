Argus slashes price target on Catalent Inc. [CTLT] – find out why.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] closed the trading session at $45.01 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.28, while the highest price level was $45.41. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Catalent Appoints David McErlane as Biologics Segment Leader.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that David McErlane has been named Group President of Catalent’s Biologics segment, effective September 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Mr. McErlane joins Catalent from Lonza, where he served as senior vice president and business unit head for Lonza’s Bioscience business. Prior to joining Lonza, Mr. McErlane held several leadership positions at MilliporeSigma and BioReliance after beginning his career as an engineering manager at Zeneca. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic systems engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CTLT reached to a volume of 2954538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $51.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

CTLT stock trade performance evaluation

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.37, while it was recorded at 45.99 for the last single week of trading, and 50.41 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 20.11%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.