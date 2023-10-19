Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $14

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.70%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Announces Details for Investor Day on October 12, 2023.

The presentations will provide an in-depth overview of Applied Digital’s business, growth strategy, and financial outlook. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the event is expected to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET. In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact Applied Digital’s investor relations team APLD@gateway-grp.com for additional details and instructions.

Over the last 12 months, APLD stock rose by 137.99%. The one-year Applied Digital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.05. The average equity rating for APLD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $513.90 million, with 95.93 million shares outstanding and 67.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, APLD stock reached a trading volume of 5560065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $15.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

APLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, APLD shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.53 and a Gross Margin at +19.87. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.60.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -34.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.94. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$368,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 358.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.