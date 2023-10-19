Albemarle Corp. [ALB] Stock trading around $152.89 per share: What’s Next?

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] plunged by -$16.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $164.06 during the day while it closed the day at $152.89. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM that ALBEMARLE CLOSES AMENDED MARBL LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE ARRANGEMENT.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today it has closed on the restructuring of its MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN.AX) announced earlier this year after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

The amended agreements were entered into by the parties to further simplify commercial arrangements. Albemarle now has 100% ownership of the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing facility in Australia and retains full ownership of its Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China.

Albemarle Corp. stock has also loss -7.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALB stock has declined by -31.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.97% and lost -29.50% year-on date.

The market cap for ALB stock reached $17.94 billion, with 117.17 million shares outstanding and 117.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 5766195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $293.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 7.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.38, while it was recorded at 164.86 for the last single week of trading, and 213.03 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp. [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albemarle Corp. [ALB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to 12.63%.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.