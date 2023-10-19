Airbnb Inc [ABNB] moved down -2.82: Why It’s Important

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $122.17 on 10/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.72, while the highest price level was $124.35. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.89 percent and weekly performance of -6.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 4075628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $141.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.04, while it was recorded at 124.62 for the last single week of trading, and 123.42 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 22.00%.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.