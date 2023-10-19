Agenus Inc [AGEN] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $8

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.21%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Agenus Completes Enrollment in Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Botensilimab/Balstilimab in Advanced Colorectal Cancer.

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers today announced completion of the planned patient enrollment in ACTIVATE-Colorectal, a randomized Phase 2 trial in advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) evaluating the efficacy and safety of botensilimab (BOT) as monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab (BAL) or standard of care in patients with metastatic heavily pre-treated colorectal cancer.

The phase 2 study follows an expanded phase 1 study of over 100 patients with a median of four prior lines of therapy and with 25% having failed previous immunotherapy. At ESMO GI earlier this year, data from the phase 1 study were presented. Among the evaluable patients (n=69) who did not have active liver metastases, a confirmed objective response rate of 23% and a median overall survival of 20.9 months were observed.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -61.03%. The one-year Agenus Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.68. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $389.06 million, with 379.57 million shares outstanding and 370.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 4665326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2303, while it was recorded at 1.0670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6807 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Agenus Inc [AGEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of