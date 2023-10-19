89bio Inc [ETNB] is -44.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

89bio Inc [NASDAQ: ETNB] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 7ᵗʰ Annual NASH Investor Conference.

Presentation details are as follows: Format: Fireside chat Time: 11:30 AM ET.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A sum of 3064785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. 89bio Inc shares reached a high of $7.14 and dropped to a low of $6.75 until finishing in the latest session at $7.08.

The one-year ETNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.48. The average equity rating for ETNB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 89bio Inc [ETNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $38.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 89bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33.

ETNB Stock Performance Analysis:

89bio Inc [ETNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.71. With this latest performance, ETNB shares dropped by -57.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.77 for 89bio Inc [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 89bio Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ETNB is now -64.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.20. Additionally, ETNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 89bio Inc [ETNB] managed to generate an average of -$2,267,244 per employee.89bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.96 and a Current Ratio set at 18.96.

ETNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc go to 11.00%.

89bio Inc [ETNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.