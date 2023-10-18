Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] stock Resumed by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $34

Zions Bancorporation N.A [NASDAQ: ZION] jumped around 0.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.74 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Zions Bancorporation Names Margaret Mayer Chief Technology Officer.

As Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) continues its technology transformation, the company has hired Margaret Mayer as chief technology officer (CTO).

In her new role beginning Oct. 17, 2023, Mayer will manage all information technology functions for the organization, including application engineering, technology operations, technology strategy, data engineering, and technology infrastructure.

Zions Bancorporation N.A stock is now -25.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZION Stock saw the intraday high of $37.19 and lowest of $35.5044 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.10, which means current price is +101.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 4232433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $65.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation N.A shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation N.A is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 35.62 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation N.A’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.Zions Bancorporation N.A’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]

The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.