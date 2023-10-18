Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] Stock trading around $75.29 per share: What’s Next?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: WH] price surged by 8.96 percent to reach at $6.19. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM that WYNDHAM BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM CHOICE.

Proposal Presents Unacceptable Risk to Wyndham Shareholders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) (“Wyndham” or the “Company”), the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, announced that its Board of Directors unanimously rejected a highly conditional, unsolicited stock-and-cash proposal by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) (“Choice”) to acquire all outstanding shares of Wyndham.

A sum of 5933859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 737.60K shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares reached a high of $78.4899 and dropped to a low of $73.01 until finishing in the latest session at $75.29.

The one-year WH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.52. The average equity rating for WH stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $85.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.58.

WH Stock Performance Analysis:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.89, while it was recorded at 69.81 for the last single week of trading, and 71.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.51.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 16.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.05. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] managed to generate an average of $142,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

WH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 1.30%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc [WH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.