Wolfe Research slashes price target on Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] – find out why.

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] closed the trading session at $25.40 on 10/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.82, while the highest price level was $25.745. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ally and NAMAD recognize Illinois Native as an emerging female leader in the automotive industry.

Gabrielle Abinion of Fox Valley Volkswagen in St. Charles, Illinois was honored with this year’s “Ally Sees Her” award for her proven leadership in the automotive industry, becoming a dealership general manager at only 25-years old – decades ahead of most in that role.

Juan Niebles, Ally’s senior director of auto sales, presented Abinion, a general manager at Fox Valley Volkswagen, which has been owned by Abinion’s family since 2006, with the award during the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) annual conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.89 percent and weekly performance of -2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 8243475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.56.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 25.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.56 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.