Wolfe Research lifts KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $60.44 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM that Floor & Decor Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vicor to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) will replace Vicor Corp. (NASD:VICR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Vicor will replace CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring CIRCOR International in a transaction expected to close October 18. Vicor is more representative of the small-cap market space.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

KKR & Co. Inc stock is now 30.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $61.38 and lowest of $59.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.77, which means current price is +30.51% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4309960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $74.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.58, while it was recorded at 61.09 for the last single week of trading, and 55.89 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.