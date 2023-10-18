WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] Is Currently -7.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] price plunged by -7.66 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM that WiSA Technologies Announces Pricing of $4.8 Million Public Offering of Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Warrants.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA or the “Company”), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 87,000 units (the “Units”), with each Unit consisting of one share of the Company’s Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with a liquidation preference of $100.00 per share (the “Series B Convertible Preferred Stock”), and two warrants (the “Warrants”), each to purchase one (1) share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of approximately $4.8 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds to repay certain outstanding indebtedness, to repurchase certain outstanding common stock purchase warrants and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The purchase price for one Unit is $55.00, which reflects the issuance of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock with an original issue discount. The Series B Convertible Preferred Stock has a term of two (2) years and is convertible at the option of the holder at any time into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $0.4147.

A sum of 18748897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 297.30K shares. WiSA Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $0.325 and dropped to a low of $0.2222 until finishing in the latest session at $0.23.

The one-year WISA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.71. The average equity rating for WISA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

WISA Stock Performance Analysis:

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.00. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -66.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.46 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7371, while it was recorded at 0.3424 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8583 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiSA Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.