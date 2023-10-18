why Metlife Inc [MET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.18

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] jumped around 0.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.94 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MetLife and Nayya Team Up to Deliver Enhanced Employee Benefits Experiences.

With nearly half (45%) of U.S. employees not fully understanding their benefits package, the new collaboration aims to increase benefits comprehension and yearlong utilization through a personalized approach.

Today MetLife announces a new strategic relationship with Nayya, a leading digital platform provider of benefits decision support and engagement, whereby MetLife will become the exclusive insurance carrier to offer Nayya’s capabilities to employers with more than 1,000 U.S. employees on a go-forward basis. By expanding its standard offering to include Nayya’s artificial intelligence-powered solution, MetLife will deliver enhanced benefits experiences to millions of individuals empowering today’s workforce to make the most of employer offerings by choosing and using benefits that support their individual and evolving needs.

Metlife Inc stock is now -11.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $64.705 and lowest of $62.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.36, which means current price is +30.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4090400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metlife Inc [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $78.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71.

How has MET stock performed recently?

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.04, while it was recorded at 62.94 for the last single week of trading, and 61.82 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metlife Inc [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. Metlife Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metlife Inc [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metlife Inc [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Metlife Inc [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.