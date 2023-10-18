why Fisker Inc [FSR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.28

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.00%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fisker Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -4.66%. The one-year Fisker Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.84. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.11 billion, with 343.24 million shares outstanding and 191.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 4102701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1572.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$720,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Fisker Inc [FSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.