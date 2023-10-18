Wedbush lifts Gamestop Corporation [GME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] traded at a low on 10/17/23, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.12. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GameStop Discloses Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3825692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamestop Corporation stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $4.31 billion, with 304.60 million shares outstanding and 266.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 3825692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamestop Corporation [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 17.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has GME stock performed recently?

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.75. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 20.40 for the last 200 days.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gamestop Corporation [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. Gamestop Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -14.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamestop Corporation [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.63. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamestop Corporation [GME] managed to generate an average of -$28,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Insider trade positions for Gamestop Corporation [GME]

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of GME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.