Walmart Inc [WMT] Is Currently 0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $161.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Walmart Opens High Tech Fulfillment Center Near Dallas.

Location marks retailer’s third-of-its-kind; brings new career pathways.

Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members today to celebrate the grand opening of a new 1.5 million square-foot fulfillment center 15 miles south of Dallas, located at 2500 Belt Line Road in Lancaster. This next generation facility will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

Walmart Inc represents 2.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $434.47 billion with the latest information. WMT stock price has been found in the range of $160.39 to $161.711.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 3630543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $177.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.65, while it was recorded at 159.93 for the last single week of trading, and 151.60 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 7.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walmart Inc [WMT]

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.