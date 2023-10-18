Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] gained 2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $8.21 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM that PacBio Announces Appointment of David Meline to Board of Directors.

Former CFO of Moderna, Amgen, and 3M Brings Decades of Relevant Experience to the PacBio Board.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of David Meline to its Board of Directors, effective October 13, 2023. Mr. Meline was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Moderna, Inc., a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical leader.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc represents 250.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.06 billion with the latest information. PACB stock price has been found in the range of $7.795 to $8.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 4678397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.08. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to -1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.