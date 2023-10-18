Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cloudflare Inc [NET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $65.85 during the day while it closed the day at $64.63. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cloudflare Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 02, 2023.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

Cloudflare Inc stock has also loss -1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NET stock has declined by -11.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.26% and gained 42.96% year-on date.

The market cap for NET stock reached $21.60 billion, with 334.22 million shares outstanding and 288.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 3657490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $97.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 234.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

NET stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.17, while it was recorded at 63.44 for the last single week of trading, and 59.58 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.