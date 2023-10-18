Wall Street Analyst Downgrade EQRx Inc [EQRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

EQRx Inc [NASDAQ: EQRX] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 10/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.34, while the highest price level was $2.42. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Acquire EQRx, Inc. in All-Stock Transaction to Gain More Than $1 Billion in Additional Capital.

Revolution Medicines Expects to Conduct Late-Stage Development of RAS(ON) Inhibitor Drug Candidate Pipeline Supported by Fortified Balance Sheet.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Agreement is the Result of a Rigorous Process Conducted by Independent Transaction Committee of EQRx Board to Consider Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value for EQRx Stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.47 percent and weekly performance of 5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, EQRX reached to a volume of 4955433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQRx Inc [EQRX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQRx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQRx Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

EQRX stock trade performance evaluation

EQRx Inc [EQRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, EQRX shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for EQRx Inc [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

EQRx Inc [EQRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EQRX is now -24.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQRx Inc [EQRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, EQRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQRx Inc [EQRX] managed to generate an average of -$467,097 per employee.EQRx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

EQRx Inc [EQRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.