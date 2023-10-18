Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] fell -25.40% so far this year. What now?

Viavi Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VIAV] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.07 during the day while it closed the day at $7.84. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM that VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the “Quarterly Results” section.

Viavi Solutions Inc stock has also loss -5.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIAV stock has declined by -28.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.22% and lost -25.40% year-on date.

The market cap for VIAV stock reached $1.75 billion, with 222.00 million shares outstanding and 220.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 3119959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $11.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.41.

VIAV stock trade performance evaluation

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.41 for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.96 and a Gross Margin at +56.97. Viavi Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

Viavi Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: Institutional Ownership

